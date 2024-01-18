(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank indicated it won’t give lenders a pass on accounting rules that have emerged as a crucial deal blocker in the region.

Banks will have to reflect the market price of a target’s assets if they buy another lender, Edouard Fernandez-Bollo, a member of the ECB’s Supervisory Board, told Bloomberg on Tuesday. The requirement can lead to steep writedowns if the booked values are much higher, making deals unattractive.

“Prudential rules are based on accounting rules,” Fernandez-Bollo said. “We can be more prudent than those rules, but not less so.”

The valuation differentials exist at many European banks after years of low interest rates saddled them with large portfolios of long-dated loans with slim returns. Those have lost in market value after central banks rapidly hiked rates last year.

Deutsche Bank AG Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Tuesday that the effect currently poses “some strong financial arguments” against banking deals. He echoed comments from ING Groep NV Chief Executive Officer Steven van Rijswijk who said in December that the need to revalue assets can render acquisitions “impossible.”

In the interview in Davos, von Moltke was responding to a question about a Bloomberg News report from last week that said Deutsche Bank has stepped up internal discussions about potential deals with lenders including Commerzbank AG and ABN Amro Bank NV. However, the chances of any deal happening are low, partly because of the asset valuation issue known as fair value gap, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

For example, any acquisition of Commerzbank would likely trigger a writedown well above €10 billion ($10.9 billion), the people estimated.

Fernandez-Bollo also reiterated the regulator’s stance on an accounting quirk that’s conducive to bank M&A, known as badwill. The ECB’s “baseline approach” is to allow lenders to count the difference between the target’s equity and its purchase price as profit “when we see where the badwill comes from and that it will be used in a safe and sound manner,” he said.

Badwill “should be used to gain comfort about the robustness” of a deal and should not be paid out immediately to shareholders as dividends, he said

The accounting effect raises the allure of many banking deals in Europe because most lenders in the region have market capitalizations that are well below the equity on their balance sheet. The benefit was prominent last year when it helped UBS Group AG post the biggest quarterly profit in banking history after its emergency takeover of smaller rival Credit Suisse.

Fernandez-Bollo also said it’s not surprising that banks are stepping up M&A considerations as many have reported surging earnings on the back of higher interest rates. That effect is likely to taper off this year as rates are set to start declining again.

“It’s normal that banks who are at the peak of their profitability tend to find it a good time to consider mergers,” Fernandez-Bollo said without naming any firms. “They have money and they know that further efforts to eliminate costs and generate revenue will be needed at a later stage.”

The ECB first spelled out its approach to bank mergers in 2020. That was followed by several deals in which lenders bought smaller competitors in their home markets. Yet many bankers have said that cross-border deals are held back by regulation and the lack of a truly unified banking market in Europe.

Fernandez-Bollo pushed back, saying the onus is on the industry.

“Regulation should not be the main driver of consolidation,” he said. “Mergers and acquisitions are economic decisions and the deals have to be sound and make business sense.”

