ECB Spectrometer Highlights Looming Battle on Bond Buying
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- There may be a hawkish chorus of European Central Bank voices concerned about upside risks to inflation, but Bloomberg Economics’ Spectrometer shows a dovish tilt within the Governing Council to keep policy loose. The recent spike in energy prices will fuel more tension between conservative hawks and the more numerous doves, who want to keep sizable stimulus in place.
