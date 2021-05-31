(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will have to decide in June whether to continue buying bonds through its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program at a “significantly higher pace” for the next three months or not. Bloomberg Economics’ Spectrometer shows a dovish tilt within the Governing Council. With more hawkish officials relatively quiet on the matter, that means the ECB is likely to opt in favor of another quarter of greater buying to prevent any further widening of intra-euro-area sovereign yield spreads.

