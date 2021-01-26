(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is stepping up its scrutiny of credit risk at banks across the continent to get a better sense of their preparation for a potential wave of loan defaults triggered by the pandemic.

Officials from the ECB and national watchdogs are pushing banks including BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale SA and Deutsche Bank AG for additional information on their corporate lending in 2020, people familiar with the matter said. It’s part of an effort to ensure that lenders can withstand a possible surge of defaults, they said, asking not to be named discussing a private matter.

ECB Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Enria has repeatedly warned that the pandemic may cause non-performing loans at banks to soar once government relief programs run out, and he urged lenders to brace for that scenario. He has also expressed concern about how the lenders are using a number of different methods to account for credit risk and make provisions.

An ECB spokeswoman declined to comment on individual banks and instead referred Bloomberg to a letter written by Enria in December in which he urged banks to accurately monitor the build-up of bad loans. Representatives for BNP, Societe Generale and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Ten of Europe’s biggest lenders probably set aside another $15 billion for doubtful credit in the fourth quarter, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. By contrast, many of the top U.S. banks bolstered profit in the period by releasing reserves made earlier in the year.

The ECB is undertaking a series of actions to ensure banks’ capital cushions are strong enough to withstand a severe economic blow. While it continues to constrain dividends and bonuses, the ECB is also considering tighter capital requirements for banks that don’t adequately manage their leveraged finance risks.

The ECB is “challenging” banks on how much risk they want to take in leveraged loans and how they stress test their holdings, executive board member Frank Elderson told the European Parliament on Monday. The supervisor “will not shy away” from slapping higher capital requirements on banks if they’re found to be deficient.

