ECB Still Has ‘Some Way to Go’ on Inflation, Schnabel Tells SZ

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s job to bring consumer prices under control isn’t yet finished, according to Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

Speaking to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, she said that inflation will probably pick up “temporarily” before it then “gradually” slows to the 2% target by 2025.

“We still have some way to go,” Schnabel said. “We will see how difficult the famous last mile will be.”

The typically hawkish official spoke after the ECB left interest rates unchanged at last week’s meeting. Schnabel had surprised this month with a U-turn in her stance as a faster-than-expected inflation slowdown prompted her to call another hike “rather unlikely.”

“We will only be satisfied if inflation falls sustainably to 2%,” she said.

Schnabel didn’t directly address the timing of any potential reduction in borrowing costs. While markets have long shifted their focus to rate cuts, policymakers have warned that it’s too early to discuss it. President Christine Lagarde said such a move was “not at all” discussed in December.

What Schnabel did do was offer a defense of the ECB’s rate-hiking strategy when the cost-of-living shock first hit.

“We acted relatively late, but all the more decisively,” she said. “We sharply increased interest rates within a short time, and there is no doubt that monetary policy has contributed to the fall in inflation.”

As for the longer-term path for consumer prices, Schnabel said that more supply-side shocks in the future could be inflationary. She cited climate-change incidents as an example.

“But there are also opposing effects such as the advance of artificial intelligence, which could boost productivity growth and thereby temper inflation,” she said.

