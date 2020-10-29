8h ago
ECB Stimulus, BOJ Cuts Growth Forecast, G-20 Talks Debt: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Fresh lockdowns for outbreak-stricken parts of Europe raise the prospect of a stimulus surprise from the European Central Bank; here’s the ECB decision day guide
- The Bank of Japan on Thursday cut its growth forecast for the current year while keeping its key interest rates and asset purchases unchanged amid high virus uncertainty
- The U.S. is sowing turmoil at the World Trade Organization with its veto of the front-runner for the top post
- The G-20 plans to hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss debt relief on Nov. 13
- The Bank of Canada pared back bond purchases and reinforced its commitment to keep interest rates at historical lows; Brazil kept its low-rate guidance as markets see inflation risk
- The U.S. goods-trade gap unexpectedly narrowed on a drop in imports
- In this week’s Stephanomics podcast, Bloomberg renewables reporter Jess Shankleman reports from London and Host Stephanie Flanders talks with economist and policymaker Lord Nicholas Stern about how he thinks addressing climate change can be a sustainable route to growth
