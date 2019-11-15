(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

The European Central Bank awkwardly has to hope for a rise in German unemployment to convince the relatively penny-pinching economy to unveil a major fiscal stimulus boost

Pause ahead. Meanwhile, a pair of ECB officials hinted that any further stimulus would be on hold as the policy makers mull the bigger-picture strategy

Piling IOUs. Global debt has surged past $250 trillion, the Institute of International Finance calculated, with the U.S. and China leading the way

Can’t resist. Looking past tweets from President Donald Trump, foreign firms have ramped up investment in China to expand operations in the world’s second-biggest economy

Signs of strength. There’s no reason to think that recession probability “is at all elevated,” Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell told Congress of the U.S. economy

Charging growth. Drawing lessons from Alan Greenspan, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz argued for the powerful impact technology can have on potential growth

Recession watch. For Hong Kong, the downturn already is real, with Bloomberg Economics tracking key gauges showing the economic strain amid increasingly violent protests

Film meets reality. A new Korean comedy-thriller that speaks to resentment over income inequality is making waves in the U.S. and worldwide

