Surging coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns will prompt the European Central Bank to step up monetary stimulus later this year, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg

China’s top policy makers meet next week to hammer out an economic blueprint that should offer clues on how the leadership plans to pivot to greater self-sufficiency

The Swiss National Bank could be forced to sell some of its U.S. stock portfolio -- worth more than $100 billion -- as part of a campaign to ban it from investing in defense companies

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are “just about there” on resolving a key piece of a U.S. coronavirus relief package

The U.K. signed a trade deal with Japan, its first with a major economy since Brexit

Overseas borrowers have flocked to the dollar at a record pace this year, with sovereigns from Indonesia to Colombia and companies from Nissan Motor Co. to Manila’s water utility racking up bond sales of $1.29 trillion

The Riksbank governor, Stefan Ingves, fears the economic outlook is deteriorating amid signs the coronavirus pandemic is tightening its grip across Europe, and ensnaring Sweden again too

U.K. consumer confidence dipped by the most since April on greater worries about personal finances and the economy, according to a survey by GfK

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell for the third time in four weeks, suggesting the labor market is still gradually recovering

