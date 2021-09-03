Sep 3, 2021
ECB Stimulus View, U.S. Jobs, China-Australia Ties: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The European Central Bank will start slowing down its pandemic bond purchases in the fourth quarter and may not exhaust the whole 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.19 trillion) program before it ends next year, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg
- Friday’s jobs report will deliver the latest read on the health of the labor market as Fed officials debate winding down monetary support. Sprint or stumble? Bloomberg Economics previews the report
- The war for talent in the U.K. shows little sign of abating, with employers adding almost 200,000 job adverts in the last week of August
- Rishi Sunak is set to scrap the so-called triple lock on annual increases to the U.K. state pension as soon as next week, a person familiar with the matter said, as he tries to rebuild public finances in the wake of the pandemic
- Australia’s economic resilience in the wake of China’s efforts to punish it for diplomatic slights has some Down Under declaring victory. They might be speaking too soon
- China’s various industry crackdowns from technology to education mean monetary and fiscal policies will likely remain loose on the margin to offset the drag on economic growth, Goldman Sachs economists said
- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he plans to resign, a surprise decision just ahead of a vote for party leader as a general election looms
- House Budget Chair John Yarmuth of Kentucky became the latest Democrat to back a second term for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
- Senator Joe Manchin is demanding a “strategic pause” that potentially imperils a $3.5 trillion tax and spending package
- More than 1 billion Asians are set to join the global middle class by 2030, according to a new study that predicts the pandemic will prove just a temporary pause in the world economy’s great demographic shift
