(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

  • The European Central Bank will start slowing down its pandemic bond purchases in the fourth quarter and may not exhaust the whole 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.19 trillion) program before it ends next year, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg
  • Friday’s jobs report will deliver the latest read on the health of the labor market as Fed officials debate winding down monetary support. Sprint or stumble? Bloomberg Economics previews the report
  • The war for talent in the U.K. shows little sign of abating, with employers adding almost 200,000 job adverts in the last week of August
  • Rishi Sunak is set to scrap the so-called triple lock on annual increases to the U.K. state pension as soon as next week, a person familiar with the matter said, as he tries to rebuild public finances in the wake of the pandemic
  • Australia’s economic resilience in the wake of China’s efforts to punish it for diplomatic slights has some Down Under declaring victory. They might be speaking too soon
  • China’s various industry crackdowns from technology to education mean monetary and fiscal policies will likely remain loose on the margin to offset the drag on economic growth, Goldman Sachs economists said
  • Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he plans to resign, a surprise decision just ahead of a vote for party leader as a general election looms
  • House Budget Chair John Yarmuth of Kentucky became the latest Democrat to back a second term for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
  • Senator Joe Manchin is demanding a “strategic pause” that potentially imperils a $3.5 trillion tax and spending package
  • More than 1 billion Asians are set to join the global middle class by 2030, according to a new study that predicts the pandemic will prove just a temporary pause in the world economy’s great demographic shift

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.