(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

The European Central Bank will start slowing down its pandemic bond purchases in the fourth quarter and may not exhaust the whole 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.19 trillion) program before it ends next year, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg

Friday’s jobs report will deliver the latest read on the health of the labor market as Fed officials debate winding down monetary support. Sprint or stumble? Bloomberg Economics previews the report

The war for talent in the U.K. shows little sign of abating, with employers adding almost 200,000 job adverts in the last week of August

Rishi Sunak is set to scrap the so-called triple lock on annual increases to the U.K. state pension as soon as next week, a person familiar with the matter said, as he tries to rebuild public finances in the wake of the pandemic

Australia’s economic resilience in the wake of China’s efforts to punish it for diplomatic slights has some Down Under declaring victory. They might be speaking too soon

China’s various industry crackdowns from technology to education mean monetary and fiscal policies will likely remain loose on the margin to offset the drag on economic growth, Goldman Sachs economists said

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he plans to resign, a surprise decision just ahead of a vote for party leader as a general election looms

House Budget Chair John Yarmuth of Kentucky became the latest Democrat to back a second term for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

Senator Joe Manchin is demanding a “strategic pause” that potentially imperils a $3.5 trillion tax and spending package

More than 1 billion Asians are set to join the global middle class by 2030, according to a new study that predicts the pandemic will prove just a temporary pause in the world economy’s great demographic shift

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.