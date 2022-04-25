(Bloomberg) -- High commodity prices are weighing ever more heavily on the spending plans of euro-area households, with lower earners likely to be particularly hard-hit by recent shocks, according to the European Central Bank.

Consumers may find it tougher to maintain a rebound in spending and savings, ECB researchers said in an article published Monday. Unexpected spikes in energy costs -- like those seen after Russia invaded Ukraine -- can bring “considerable financial distress” for poorer households, they said.

“The recent rise in energy prices is a clear headwind for the recovery in consumption,” economists Niccolo Battistini, Virginia Di Nino, Maarten Dossche and Aleksandra Kolndrekaj said. Costlier commodities are increasingly “stifling households’ expected financial situation, thus weighing on their spending plans.”

The study highlights the challenge of curbing record euro-zone inflation while not derailing the region’s pandemic rebound. Chief economist Philip Lane has argued that the ECB would need to reassess its timetable for withdrawing stimulus if the souring outlook weighs on the medium-term prospects for consumer prices.

With inflation nearly four times the ECB’s 2% goal, other officials have been pushing to normalize monetary policy at a faster pace. President Christine Lagarde said last week that net asset purchases, a stimulus measure, are likely to end in July or August, with record-low interest rates set to rise later in the year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.