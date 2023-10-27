(Bloomberg) -- Euro-zone core inflation will be weaker than previously thought in 2024 and 2025, according to the European Central Bank’s quarterly survey of professional forecasters.

As well as projections for price gains excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco being reduced for the next two years, longer-term expectations for the gauge were also revised lower.

Other findings in survey:

Forecasters lift outlook for headline inflation this year to 5.6% from 5.5%, keep 2024 at 2.7% and lowered 2025 to 2.1% from 2.2%

Forecasters trim projection for 2023 economic growth to 0.5% from 0.6%, lower expectations for 2024 to 0.9% from 1.1% and leave 2025 unchanged at 1.5%

ECB survey includes 63 responses taken between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5

