(Bloomberg) -- Euro-zone inflation will be weaker than previously thought in 2024 and 2025, according to the European Central Bank’s quarterly survey of professional forecasters.

As well as projections for price gains being reduced for the next two years, longer-term expectations for the gauge were also revised lower — to 2% from 2.1%.

Other findings in survey:

Forecasters lower outlook for inflation excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco this year to 2.6% from 2.9%, 2025 to 2.1% from 2.2%

Forecasters trim projection for 2024 economic growth to 0.6% from 0.9%, lower expectations for 2025 to 1.3% from 1.5%

ECB survey includes 59 responses taken between Jan. 5 an 10

