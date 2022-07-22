Jul 22, 2022
ECB Survey Shows Inflation Further Above 2% Goal in Longer Term
(Bloomberg) -- Professional forecasters surveyed by the European Central Bank raised their longer-term inflation outlook to 2.2% from 2.1% three months ago.
- Consumer-price gains now seen averaging 7.3% this year, 3.6% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024
- Core inflation expected to settle at 2.2% in longer term, up from 1.9% in previous survey round
- Forecasters cut projections for economic growth in 2022 and 2023
- Notwithstanding weaker outlook, forecasters lowered projections for unemployment over survey horizon
- ECB survey includes 56 responses taken from July 1 to July 5NOTE: Lagarde Bids for ECB to Defy History With Third-Time-Lucky Hike
