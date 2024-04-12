(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will meet its inflation target next year, according to its quarterly poll of professional forecasters.

They expect price growth in the 20-nation euro zone to hit 2% in 2025, after easing to 2.4% this year — both unchanged from the previous survey round.

The results are in line with the latest ECB staff projections from March, which also predict a return to the goal next year. The poll showed 2026 and longer-term expectations for consumer-price growth unchanged at 2%.

Other findings in survey:

Forecasters expect inflation excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco to fall to 2.1% and 2% in 2025 and 2026, down from 2.6% this year

Forecasters slightly trim their projection for 2024 economic growth to 0.5% from 0.6% and raise the outlook for 2025 to 1.4% from 1.3%

Unemployment expected to be 6.6% this year — slightly lower than 6.7% seen in previous survey

ECB survey includes 61 responses taken March 18-21

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.