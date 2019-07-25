(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The European Central Bank is set to signal that it is once again preparing to step in to support the euro area

The Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week and again later this year, but the U.S. central bank is not entering an extended cycle of easing monetary policy, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Trade tensions likely helped push down U.S. economic growth last quarter to match the slowest pace of Donald Trump’s presidency, with a robust consumer keeping things from looking even worse

Turkey’s new central bank governor surprised by delivering the biggest interest-rate cut since a shift to inflation targeting in 2002

Australia’s central bank chief Philip Lowe said he’s ready to ease policy further if his recent back-to-back cuts fail to revive economic growth and flagged “an extended period” of low interest rates

The world’s central banks are in danger of storing up problems for later by taking action to ensure the economic expansion stays on track

South Korea’s economy returned to growth, rebounding from the worst contraction

The U.S.-China trade war is threatening to drag export-reliant Singapore into a recession and aggravating underlying risks

