(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank imposed a higher capital demand on half a dozen banks to stop some of them from exploiting a loophole to provide misleading information about their financial health.

Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top oversight official, said the increase in a regulatory requirement known as leverage ratio was targeting in part the risk that lenders were “‘window dressing” their reports. The practice, which has been known for some time, allows lenders to present an artificially low ratio by reducing borrowing around the reporting date at the end of each quarter, and then increasing it again to do more business.

Enria didn’t name any banks, yet BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG, Societe Generale SA and Commerzbank AG have all disclosed higher leverage ratio requirements in recent filings. They didn’t spell out the reasons but said they exceed their minimum requirements by a wide margin.

The move marks the first time the ECB used its powers to impose higher leverage ratio requirements, suggesting qualitative measures applied a year earlier weren’t enough to change banks’ behavior. European lenders have long been known to cut short-term borrowings just before the end of each quarter only to build them up again after. That undermines the intention of regulators, who introduced the leverage ratio as a backstop to other metrics, such as common equity Tier 1 capital, to ensure banks don’t game the system.

“We are looking at those particular risks that can cause excessive leverage, so banks which have particularly large derivative positions, securities financing transactions,” Enria said at a briefing Tuesday. “An additional element is also an excessive variability around reporting dates might signal some window dressing behavior on the side of the banks.”

In a 2018 report, the Bank for International Settlements, known as the central bank for central banks, highlighted the actions of European banks in the U.S. market for short-term collateralized loans known as repurchase agreements, or repos. That segment provides a glimpse into how banks fund themselves.

As the end of a quarter approaches, some European banks just pull back from the market for a few weeks, unwind many of their existing repo trades and turn down new ones, the BIS said at the time. While banks in other jurisdictions must use an average figure over a quarter when reporting their leverage ratio, the Europeans only have to report numbers for the end of a quarter, enabling them to engage in “window dressing,” the BIS said.

Separately, Enria said that a total of eight banks will face CET1 add-ons next year after finding that they take too much risk in lending to highly-indebted companies. While that business, known as leveraged finance, can generate high fees for banks, the ECB has warned of the associated dangers for several years.

Last year, the ECB slapped three banks with such surcharges, Enria said. The watchdog removed the add-on for one of the lenders after it fixed issues related to its “risk appetite framework,” he said.

Bloomberg has reported that Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas were among the lenders to be hit with surcharges last year.

