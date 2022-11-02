(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank said lenders have until the end of next year to reflect climate risks in their governance, strategy and risk management as the watchdog ratchets up the pressure on the industry to prepare for fallout from global warming.

While some banks are planning for the transition to a low-carbon economy and engaging with their clients, “a wait-and-see approach still prevails in most banks,” the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday in Frankfurt.

The ECB is pushing banks to ensure they can contend with losses from extreme weather or polluting companies going out of business if governments impose higher carbon emission prices or toughen regulation. In July, the ECB’s landmark climate stress test dealt a softer blow than many banks had feared, although officials said the results understated the risks the industry faces.

The ECB has said previously that it expects individual banks to meet all of its expectations on managing climate risks by the end of 2024. The first milestone will be for lenders to ensure they adequately categorize climate and environmental risks and carry out a full assessment of the impact on their businesses by March next year, the ECB said.

While the issue of whether to force banks to hold capital for climate risks has proved controversial among regulators, the ECB has already taken some action on that front.

The watchdog said it imposed “binding qualitative requirements” on more than 30 banks in its annual review of the risks that individual lenders face. A “small number of banks” also saw the outcome of the ECB’s climate exercises this year have an impact on the scores used in those risk assessments. Those scores have an effect on their capital requirements.

