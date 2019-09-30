(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

European Central Bank officials are looking to employ “tiering” to ease the impact of negative rates -- here’s a QuickTake on the tool; frustrating the ECB’s stimulus efforts, Euro-area inflation probably was stuck at 1% for September, Bloomberg survey forecasts show ahead of Tuesday’s release

Size matters. The Federal Reserve has opted for a more organic balance-sheet increase, while financial analysts are calling for something much bigger

Peace offerings. The U.S. said there aren’t any current plans to stop Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges, responding to such reports; China is talking big about financial-market opening ahead of a planned next round of trade talks with the U.S.

Japanification. After two delays, Japan is going through with its consumption tax hike that’ll add to pressures on the economy’s central bankers to revive growth; here are some signs that the BOJ is leaning toward stimulus -- on top of limp factory output reported Monday

Less ailing. In the first of the week’s round of big PMI reports, China’s manufacturing sector improved while remaining in contraction

Diamond in rough. Economists are starting to mark up 2019 economic growth forecasts for Vietnam on the heels of a blowout pace for the third quarter reported Saturday

