ECB ‘Tiering’ Push, Fed Options, U.S.-China Peace Moves: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- European Central Bank officials are looking to employ “tiering” to ease the impact of negative rates -- here’s a QuickTake on the tool; frustrating the ECB’s stimulus efforts, Euro-area inflation probably was stuck at 1% for September, Bloomberg survey forecasts show ahead of Tuesday’s release
- Size matters. The Federal Reserve has opted for a more organic balance-sheet increase, while financial analysts are calling for something much bigger
- Peace offerings. The U.S. said there aren’t any current plans to stop Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges, responding to such reports; China is talking big about financial-market opening ahead of a planned next round of trade talks with the U.S.
- Japanification. After two delays, Japan is going through with its consumption tax hike that’ll add to pressures on the economy’s central bankers to revive growth; here are some signs that the BOJ is leaning toward stimulus -- on top of limp factory output reported Monday
- Less ailing. In the first of the week’s round of big PMI reports, China’s manufacturing sector improved while remaining in contraction
- Diamond in rough. Economists are starting to mark up 2019 economic growth forecasts for Vietnam on the heels of a blowout pace for the third quarter reported Saturday
