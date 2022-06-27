(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is changing the publication time of its monetary policy decisions and the timing of the subsequent press conferences as of July.

  • Monetary policy decisions will be published at 2:15 p.m. Frankfurt time (instead of 1:45 p.m.)
  • Press conferences will begin at 2:45 p.m. (instead of 2:30 p.m.)
  • Publication of related documents also will shift
  • ECB statement doesn’t elaborate on reasons behind change
    • “It’s a minor technical adjustment, the format of the press release, press conference and associated documents remain unaffected,” an ECB spokesperson said
  • NOTE: Many US economic data releases are typically published at 2:30 p.m. Frankfurt time

