ECB to Announce Rate Decisions 30 Minutes Later From July
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is changing the publication time of its monetary policy decisions and the timing of the subsequent press conferences as of July.
- Monetary policy decisions will be published at 2:15 p.m. Frankfurt time (instead of 1:45 p.m.)
- Press conferences will begin at 2:45 p.m. (instead of 2:30 p.m.)
- Publication of related documents also will shift
- ECB statement doesn’t elaborate on reasons behind change
- “It’s a minor technical adjustment, the format of the press release, press conference and associated documents remain unaffected,” an ECB spokesperson said
- NOTE: Many US economic data releases are typically published at 2:30 p.m. Frankfurt time
