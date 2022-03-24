(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will begin phasing out collateral-easing measures linked to the pandemic from July this year, while continuing to accept Greek bonds until the reinvestment period of its coronavirus bond-buying program ends.

Measures introduced in April 2020 to facilitate collateral availability -- especially amid risks related to credit downgrades caused by the Covid-19 crisis -- will be gradually removed in a three-step process between July 2022 and March 2024, the ECB said Thursday in a statement.

Greek debt, which lost investment-grade status back in 2010, will continue to be accepted as collateral for loans to banks through at least the end of 2024. The move follows a December decision by the ECB to keep purchasing Greek debt via reinvestments under its emergency asset-purchase program, known as PEPP.

