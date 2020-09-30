(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said it’s worth examining a strategy that allows for inflation to temporarily rise above the current target.

A policy under which central banks commit to make up for low inflation if they have missed their goal for a while “could be examined,” as part of the institution’s strategic review, Lagarde said at a conference in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

“If credible, such a strategy can strengthen the capacity of monetary policy to stabilize the economy when faced with the lower bound,” she said. “This is because the promise of inflation overshooting raises inflation expectations and therefore lowers real interest rates.”

She didn’t comment on the immediate outlook for monetary policy, although she noted that the anchoring of longer-term market-based inflation expectations might have “softened.”

The Frankfurt-based central bank started its first comprehensive review in almost two decades late last year, before it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. It covers a wide range of topics including the inflation goal -- currently “below, but close to, 2%” -- as well as climate change and digitization.

The Federal Reserve agreed earlier this year to start targeting an average inflation rate of 2%, giving it room to overshoot to make up for earlier underperformance. That suggests it’ll probably keep U.S monetary policy looser for longer.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has already signaled he’s open to letting inflation rise above the ECB’s goal.

While the ECB has long struggled to reach its target, the record recession caused by the outbreak has compounded the challenge. Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, reported the steepest decline in consumer prices in more than five years on Tuesday.

Lagarde has acknowledged that euro-area prices will decline in coming months, but says they should turn up again in early 2021. That may not be sufficient for some policy makers, who have started to prepare the ground for more monetary stimulus.

Executive Board member Fabio Panetta has argued that the risk of delivering too much stimulus is smaller than being “too shy,” and Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos has said weak price pressures show there is “no room for complacency.”

The ECB has already pledged to buy as much as 1.35 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion) in government bonds and other assets under a pandemic emergency program, and is widely expected to announce a boost by the end of the year.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane, who has previously signaled that more stimulus will be needed to return inflation to its pre-virus path, will speak at the conference later on Wednesday.

The central bank’s latest projections shows inflation averaging only 1.3% in 2022, far below its goal of just under 2%. The appreciation of the euro this year is making the task more difficult by weighing on import prices.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.