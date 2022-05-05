ECB to Discuss Rate Hike in June, Probably Act, Holzmann Says

The European Central Bank will discuss an interest-rate increase at its June meeting and is likely to also decide on one, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann.

“We plan to do it,” he said in Salzburg on Thursday when asked about raising borrowing costs. “We will discuss it in our June meeting, probably do it.”

The Austrian central bank chief is the most hawkish member of the ECB’s rate-setting body and has repeatedly called for the institution to start normalizing policy.

While the ECB has accelerated its exit from ultra-accommodative stimulus, a hike next month isn’t anticipated by markets, with officials inching toward one in July instead. Earlier this week, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel and Finland’s Olli Rehn both backed such a move.

“Rates will rise this year,” Holzmann said. “How many times, how often is something that we will intensively discuss in June.”

The exit from almost a decade sub-zero rates is largely driven by high energy prices and Russia’s war in Ukraine. In April, euro-area inflation accelerated to 7.5% -- nearly four times the ECB’s 2% goal.

