(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is set to look past intensifying recession fears by lifting its main interest rate to the highest in more than a decade to tackle record euro-zone inflation.

Despite displeasure at rising borrowing costs from politicians including new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, almost all economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict a second straight 75 basis-point hike on Thursday.

Money-market investors concur, suggesting the deposit rate will double to 1.5%.

The motivation is inflation that, at almost 10%, is five times the ECB’s medium-term target. Wresting it back toward that level is so far taking precedence over shielding the economy from an energy-driven downturn this winter. After a retreat in the euro, the ECB is also under pressure to match the Federal Reserve’s aggressive ramping-up of rates.

Other topics will be discussed by President Christine Lagarde and her colleagues, who are still deemed to be behind the curve in confronting soaring prices. Officials may move to limit gains for banks that are benefiting unduly from rising rates, while also discussing when to start reversing the trillions of euros of asset purchases made in recent crises.

The ECB’s rate decision is due at 2:15 p.m. in Frankfurt, 30 minutes before Lagarde holds a news conference.

Interest Rates

Hawkish members of the ECB’s Governing Council like Germany’s Joachim Nagel insist rates must continue to rise, despite the looming recession, because inflation is alarmingly fast. Doubling the deposit rate to 1.5% would bring it much closer to a level that officials consider to have a “neutral” impact on the economy.

Some say rates may have to be pushed beyond that point, into restrictive territory, to get prices under control. Others have cautioned against going too far too quickly, for fear of having to backtrack later -- recalling policy errors during the Global Financial Crisis.

There are also signs of emerging political pushback against raising rates into a recession. Meloni criticized the ECB in her first speech to parliament this week, while French President Emmanuel Macron has warned against crushing demand through hikes.

The pace of increases is likely to slow to 50 basis points in December, according to economists, who see two more steps of half that magnitude before the peak is reached. Indeed, the ECB’s end point is quickly becoming the focus among market watchers.

Excess Liquidity

The sudden rise in borrowing costs has left the ECB facing a tricky decision on trillions of euros in liquidity created partly through a crisis-era program of cheap loans to banks. As things stand, lenders can earn risk-free income by parking that cash at the central bank -- a situation many deem untenable as inflation squeezes households and firms.

There are also implications for the transmission of ECB policy and money markets.

There are several options to address the €2.1 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion) of TLTRO loans. They include changing their terms or making some deposits subject to a lower rate of interest. All have potential downsides, however. Deutsche Bank AG Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said Wednesday he’s “disappointed” loan conditions may be toughened.

Quantitative Tightening

Since the ECB’s last policy decision in September, officials have started debating how to shrink the roughly €5 trillion of securities amassed under various purchase programs when inflation lingered below the 2% goal.

That process, known as quantitative tightening, would add another tool to the ECB’s arsenal as it seeks to return price growth to its target. While economists expect QT to start by the third quarter of 2023, a decision is unlikely this week. The topic is politically sensitive as it puts further pressure on countries with elevated debt levels.

