European Central Bank policy makers will hold a special meeting in Frankfurt next week in a bid to wrap up the institution’s strategy review, according to Omfif.

The gathering is expected to put the finishing touches on a new definition of price stability, wrote David Marsh, chairman of the the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, a think tank for economic policy.

The meeting is expected to start with a Governing Council dinner on Tuesday and could extend through Thursday, Marsh wrote, adding that an announcement may be made afterward if agreement can be reached.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment to Bloomberg on the report.

The strategy review has been running since early 2020, though it was disrupted by the pandemic, and is studying a broad range of topics such as inflation, employment, climate change and fiscal policy.

There’s broad consensus that the current inflation target of “below, but close to, 2%” should change, but disagreement on what should replace it. Some favor a precise goal of 2% with flexibility to reach it, and some -- especially from southern Europe -- want an explicit pledge to tolerate higher rates after shortfalls.

The meeting next week would come on the heels of a recent retreat by the 25-member Governing Council near Frankfurt. Officials made “good progress” there in shaping the institution’s future monetary policy, President Christine Lagarde said last month.

The discussion, while not a formal monetary policy meeting, may also shape the ECB’s plans for when and how to exit the emergency measures it deployed during the pandemic. Its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.19 trillion) bond-buying program is currently set to run at least until March 2022.

