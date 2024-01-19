(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will successfully judge when to begin cutting interest rates as it bids to tame inflation without crashing the economy, according to analysts who reckon the first cut will come in June.

Almost three-quarters of respondents in a Bloomberg survey are confident policymakers will neither wait too long nor act too early — after they were widely accused of tardiness in responding to the continent’s once-in-a-generation price shock.

Economists predict four quarter-point reductions in borrowing costs this year and three more in 2025 — taking the deposit rate to 2.25%. No changes are expected next week, when the Governing Council gathers for its first meeting of the year.

Policymakers including President Christine Lagarde this week explicitly embraced the idea of a summer rate cut as traders ignored pushback from her and her colleagues against their bets that monetary easing will kick off in the spring.

Markets are now almost evenly split between five and six quarter-point reductions in 2024. They anticipate 138 basis points of loosening by year-end, with an 80% chance of the first decrease coming in April.

A key question is whether Lagarde is prepared to elevate the likelihood of an initial cut around mid-year to official ECB guidance. The Governing Council abandoned that policy in July as it neared the end of its hiking cycle, insisting that future decisions will hinge on updates of the euro zone’s economic health.

Analysts are torn.

It “depends on whether a compromise can already be found on the timing of the first move, or whether opinions differ too much to ditch the data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach,” Intesa Sanpaolo’s Luca Mezzomo said.

Ulrike Kastens, an economist at German asset manager DWS, expects the ECB to “stick by and large” to its December messaging, while Capital Economics’ Andrew Kenningham is similarly unconvinced that Lagarde is prepared to offer more clarity.

“The challenge is to balance the ECB’s desire to push back against market pricing of a first rate cut in April but at the same time to stick to the line that the ECB doesn’t give forward guidance and remains data-dependent,” he said.

While summer is emerging as the choice for a growing group of officials — Chief Economist Philip Lane and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel are among those signing on to that time line — there’s still room for disagreement, if only because the season in Europe generally covers three ECB meetings, from June to September.

“We are not entirely unsympathetic to the view that the ECB may start cutting in June,” said Bas van Geffen, a senior macro strategist at Rabobank. “At the same time, market pricing has done a lot to ease the effective policy stance. Therefore, we continue to slightly favor September for now.”

A lot can happen before then. The ECB is keeping a close eye on wage bargaining and whether firms will absorb or pass on higher labor costs. Conflicts in the Middle East have the potential to boost prices for energy and goods arriving by ship via the Red Sea. And weakness in China is undermining hopes of a meaningful rebound in trade.

Economists single out geopolitical tensions as the biggest danger to the euro zone. Concerns that supply chains could clog up again surged from December, while inflation worries abated further.

Survey respondents say risks to the economic-growth outlook for this year and next are to the downside as the euro zone continues to flirt with a recession. For the ECB’s view that inflation will hit 2% in 2025, they see the risks as broadly balanced.

Turning to the ECB’s bond portfolios, a majority of analysts doesn’t expect the reinvestments in the oldest quantitative-easing program to be restarted even when the policy stance turns accommodative.

At the same time, three-quarters say they can envisage a delay in kicking off the next leg of QT. Asked what could hold up a partial halt in reinvestments under the Covid-era PEPP initiative — scheduled for July — external shocks and bond-market tensions, either in the euro zone or one individual country, were mentioned most.

Economists expect the ECB to present the results of its review into how it implements monetary policy in April. Majorities see officials signaling preferences for a smaller balance sheet and demand-driven liquidity provision, as well as a permanent bond portfolio and higher minimum reserve requirements.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.