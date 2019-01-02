ECB Too Optimistic on Growth, But Hike Still On for 2019: Chart

(Bloomberg) -- Will the European Central Bank lift interest rates in 2019? Definitely, if the outlook unfolds as President Mario Draghi and his colleagues at the ECB expect. Growth of 0.5 percent a quarter for much of this year and solid gains in pay would mean there’s little reason to delay. Bloomberg Economics’ forecasts suggest a hike to the deposit rate will still come in 2019, but a little later: BE sees growth slowing to 0.4 percent a quarter, inviting further caution among policy makers.

To contact the staff on this story: Jamie Murray (Economist) in London at jmurray126@bloomberg.net;Maeva Cousin (Economist) in Zurich at mcousin3@bloomberg.net;David Powell (Economist) in London at dpowell24@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net, Sheldon Reback

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.