(Bloomberg) -- Traders have baked in bets that the European Central Bank will deliver the biggest interest-rate hike in two decades by December.

Money markets have priced in a 50 basis point increase to the bank’s deposit rate by December, assuming the first hike in more than a decade is delivered in July. The ECB last raised rates by a half-point in 2000.

It’s an illustration of the unprecedented pressure facing European policymakers as they try to get a grip on soaring inflation and a euro that fell to its lowest level against the dollar since 2017 earlier last month.

While ECB officials have long signaled that a quarter-point hike is coming, some Governing Council members have suggested that a bigger hike is possible. Robert Holzmann said Wednesday that record high inflation strengthens the case for a half-point hike in July, which would also support the euro’s exchange rate.

Hike ECB Rate by a Half Point to Show Our Resolve, Holzmann Says

“While the door is not totally shut for a 50 basis point move in July, it would be quite surprising for the ECB to start its hiking cycle with such a big step,” said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea Bank Abp. He expects quarter-point hikes in July, September and December, “but risks are clearly tilted towards the ECB hiking rates at every meeting this year, while also the chance of a 50 basis point rate hike in September has grown.”

ECB President Christine Lagarde set out her more cautious approach in a blog post last month. Under her calendar, the central bank will end bond purchases in June, and hike once in July and once in September, lifting the deposit rate from minus 0.5% up to zero.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.