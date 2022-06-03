(Bloomberg) -- A day after pricing in a 50 basis-point rate hike by the European Central Bank by the end of the year, traders are now betting that the move will happen by October itself.

It’s an illustration of the unprecedented pressure facing European policymakers as they try to get a grip on soaring inflation and a euro that fell to its lowest level against the dollar since 2017 last month.

While ECB officials have long signaled that a quarter-point hike is coming, some Governing Council members have suggested that a bigger hike is possible.

