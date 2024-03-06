(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials meeting to discuss interest rates are now also attempting to stem a mounting spat over freedom of thought at the institution.

Two statements were issued to staff on Wednesday, according to postings on its intranet seen by Bloomberg, days after a panel representing employees declared itself “shocked” at remarks about views on climate change cited by media from an internal meeting.

While stopping short of an apology, the reaction suggests alarm within the Frankfurt-based central bank that relations with its rank and file are deteriorating rapidly.

The timing of the statements, as policymakers from around the euro region gathered for two days of meetings over interest rates, also raises the prospect that they too have noticed the tension.

The controversy centers on Executive Board member Frank Elderson. In the Feb. 28 letter, he was cited as questioning why the central bank would hire people “whom we have to reprogram because they came from the best universities, but they still don’t know how to spell the word ‘climate’.”

Elderson, who is also vice chair of the ECB’s bank watchdog, wrote to staff in an attempt to clarify the remarks.

“In a recent internal meeting I said that to deliver on our mandate we must be fact- and science-based. This means ensuring that the knowledge and skillset of all of us develop in lockstep with scientific progress, including the findings of climate science, which are highly relevant for our price stability, financial stability and banking supervision mandates. In this context I used the word “reprogram” where I meant — and should have used — the word ‘train’. I remain and have always been a staunch supporter of diversity of thought, and indeed all forms of diversity.”

In tandem, Myriam Moufakkir, the ECB’s chief services officer, posted a much longer message, explaining that President Christine Lagarde had asked her to get in touch.

“We take note of the concerns that staff members shared with you regarding Frank Elderson’s statement,” she said. “Diversity and inclusion are deeply embedded in the ECB’s working culture and valued positively and embraced actively by the Executive Board.”

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment on the statements by Elderson and Moufakkir.

The management’s reaction is arguably its first overt attempt to lower the temperature on a matter that twice prompted critical questions to Lagarde from European Parliament lawmakers and prompted them to express “grave concern at recent media reports of political bias within the ECB regarding the so-called greening of policies.”

Sven Simon, a German MEP who asked the ECB president about Elderson’s remarks, on Thursday again highlighted his qualms on the central bank’s climate focus.

The ECB’s inflation mission does include taking into account climate change-related risks for the financial sector and for central banks’ balance sheets, he said. “Undertaking an active climate policy, however, is not covered by the mandate. This would not only be illegal, but also put our currency at risk.”

Whether and how the ECB should get involved in the fight against climate change has been a matter of debate for years, and it has strained the relationship between the central bank’s staff and its leadership before.

Relations with employees were already at a low ebb. Board members responded with defiance earlier this year when a majority in a survey by the IPSO union assessed Lagarde’s presidency as either “poor” or “very poor.”

Officials said then that the poll was “flawed.” At a press conference in January, she declared that the institution conducts its own surveys “in a technically proof way that we can trust.”

“Those are the surveys that I’m particularly attentive to and keen to constantly improve,” she said. “We pay great attention to these technically sound responses and we act upon them. And we will continue to do so.”

(Updates with MEP starting in 12th paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.