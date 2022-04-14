(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The European Central Bank is set to maintain its speedier withdrawal of stimulus as it prioritizes stemming relentless inflation

The number of U.K. properties put up for sale rose in March for the first time in a year, suggesting a supply squeeze is starting to ease U.K. asking prices for rental homes surged at a record pace as demand from tenants outstripped the supply of properties on the market

Turkey is set to refrain from raising interest rates for a fourth straight month despite a surge in inflation past 60%

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has sketched out her vision for a new era of economic cooperation in a sweeping speech that laid down a challenge to China

China’s central bank is expected to cut its key policy interest rate for the second time this year on Friday and reduce the reserve requirement ratio within days Bloomberg Economics’s David Qu expects the central bank to follow up quickly on the cabinet’s call for a reduction in banks’ required reserve ratio

The Bank of Korea added to a wave of global action against inflation this week by raising its key interest rate

Singapore’s central bank further tightened monetary settings and raised its inflation forecast

Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast: former Treasury secretary Larry Summers predicts a U.S. recession is more likely than not

