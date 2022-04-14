Apr 14, 2022
ECB, Turkey, U.K. Properties, Yellen on China, Summers: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The European Central Bank is set to maintain its speedier withdrawal of stimulus as it prioritizes stemming relentless inflation
- The number of U.K. properties put up for sale rose in March for the first time in a year, suggesting a supply squeeze is starting to ease
- U.K. asking prices for rental homes surged at a record pace as demand from tenants outstripped the supply of properties on the market
- Turkey is set to refrain from raising interest rates for a fourth straight month despite a surge in inflation past 60%
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has sketched out her vision for a new era of economic cooperation in a sweeping speech that laid down a challenge to China
- China’s central bank is expected to cut its key policy interest rate for the second time this year on Friday and reduce the reserve requirement ratio within days
- Bloomberg Economics’s David Qu expects the central bank to follow up quickly on the cabinet’s call for a reduction in banks’ required reserve ratio
- The Bank of Korea added to a wave of global action against inflation this week by raising its key interest rate
- Singapore’s central bank further tightened monetary settings and raised its inflation forecast
- Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast: former Treasury secretary Larry Summers predicts a U.S. recession is more likely than not
