(Bloomberg) -- The debate around when the European Central Bank should begin lowering interest rates is hotting up — exposing strains within the Governing Council that could worsen further as monetary easing unfolds.

While almost all officials endorse cutting this year, they differ over when to fire the starting gun. A majority appears to favor June or later, though several are leaning toward April and one refuses to rule out March.

The divergence highlights the range of views over the trajectory for inflation and the future of Europe’s lackluster economy, with uncertainty on loosening by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England complicating matters too. How the discussion plays out in Frankfurt will help shape how quickly and by how much rates are cut.

“It’s becoming obvious that there’s no consensus anymore for the high-for-longer policy,” said Karsten Junius, chief economist and head of economic and strategy research at Bank J. Safra Sarasin in Zurich. “That stance was a time-dependent approach and is in conflict with the data-dependent approach the ECB officially has adopted now.”

Euro-zone inflation has plunged from a record 10.6% in October 2022 to 2.8% last month and is expected to cool further toward the 2% goal this year. Risks remain, though: Wage growth is elevated as salaries catch up to the jump in prices, corporate profits are under the microscope and Red Sea shipping turmoil is threatening to roil supply chains again.

For ECB hawks — as well as more neutral policymakers like President Christine Lagarde and her No. 2, Luis de Guindos — more evidence is needed that inflation really is under control.

Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel warned Friday against cutting rates too early, saying prices bounced back a half-century ago after central bankers did just that.

“The recent long period of high inflation suggests that, to avoid being forced into adopting a stop-and-go policy akin to that of the 1970s, we must be cautious not to adjust our policy stance prematurely,” she said.

Schnabel echoed Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, who also pointed to historical lessons suggesting it’s worse to loosen too early than too late. He spoke of “a higher price in the end in economic terms.”

The hawks also fear for the ECB’s credibility after officials severely underestimated the inflation shock that erupted in 2021 and 2022. Delaying a cut by a month or two, Croatia’s Boris Vujcic said, won’t “mean much” for the economy.

The doves aren’t convinced, saying surprisingly strong disinflation will probably see the target achieved in 2024, rather than mid-next year, as the latest ECB projections envisage. They also worry about an economy that’s only just dodged a recession, and fret about undershooting the price goal in the medium term.

Rather than the 1970s, they look to 2008 and 2011, when the ECB hiked rates shortly before the global financial crash struck and in the midst of the euro area’s debt crisis. They see a bigger danger to credibility and price expectations if the low-inflation environment that followed those crises were to return.

Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta said at the weekend that policy easing should happen soon — adding to longer-standing and similar sentiments from his Portuguese counterpart Mario Centeno.

On Thursday, Malta’s Edward Scicluna told Bloomberg the ECB should acknowledge that inflation is retreating, stop making excuses and consider lowering rates as early as March.

While this cohort appears to be a minority, it got some weighty support on Friday as France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau sought to discourage his Governing Council colleagues from postponing rate reductions excessively.

“It’s not a question of rushing, but acting gradually and pragmatically can be preferable to deciding too late and then having to over-adjust,” he said.

The clash of opinions is very evident among investors, who are assigning about a 50% chance of a cut in April. That’s a lot likelier than the hawks are signaling — Austria’s Robert Holzmann has gone as far as saying reductions aren’t guaranteed at all in 2024.

With just three weeks to go before the ECB convenes next to set policy, Scicluna — at the other end of the spectrum — cautioned against dismissing the market’s views.

“I would be careful to say they’re wrong,” he said.

