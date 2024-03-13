(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank presented a new framework for how it implements monetary policy, preserving the current system of steering interest rates while giving lenders more of a say over how much cash they need to operate.

The revamp of the plumbing that underpins the ECB’s key task of maintaining stable prices in the 20-nation euro zone will see banks decide how much liquidity they need from the Frankfurt-based institution on top of what’s provided through a new permanent portfolio of bonds.

While no timeline was given for shifting to the new setup, the process will be protracted due to the large amount of money still in the system from past stimulus drives.

The ECB said in late 2022 that it would revamp its so-called operational framework as the rate hikes that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ended years of ultra-low — and at times negative — borrowing costs, alongside mass bond purchases to flood banks with money to perk up the region’s lackluster economy.

The review acknowledges the “significant changes in the financial system and monetary policy in recent years,” President Christine Lagarde said in a statement. “The framework will ensure that our policy implementation remains effective, robust, flexible and efficient.”

Here are the main announcements from the ECB:

Formalization of floor system, under which the lowest of the ECB’s three policy rates is the key lever to shift short-term borrowing costs

Existing bond holdings to continue running off but ECB will provide liquidity through a new structural portfolio

Refinancing operations — where banks decide how much cash they require — to play central role in ensuring banks have sufficient cash

Spread between the deposit rate and the main refinancing rate to be narrowed to 15 basis points — from 50 currently — on Sept. 18 This will be done by reducing the MRO by 35 basis points

Minimum reserve requirements for commercial lenders to stay at 1% but may still be adjusted down the line

With huge amounts of excess cash still sloshing around, any immediate market reaction is likely to be muted. The changes announced Wednesday also have no immediate implications for monetary policy, which has been tightened at an unprecedented pace to quell inflation.

The ECB’s deposit rate has been at a record 4% since September — even as the region’s economy endured more than a year of stagnation. As inflation sinks toward the 2% target, however, cuts are expected to start in June.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The ECB has opted for a framework that combines elements from the Bank of England’s (a new loan facility) and the Federal Reserve’s (a permanent large bond portfolio) preferred options. That was probably a compromise between members of the Governing Council who are uncomfortable with credit risk and those who fret about the risks associated with large-scale bond sales.”

—David Powell, senior economist. For full note, click here

Interest Rates

Before the Great Financial Crisis, the ECB used a so-called corridor system that tightly managed aggregate cash levels at financial institutions — providing money as needed through weekly auctions and relying on lenders to distribute the funds among themselves.

The main refinancing rate was the starting point for how much banks paid through these auctions. The deposit and marginal-lending facilities acted as the corridor’s floor and ceiling for parking cash and borrowing.

The setup was upended, however, as the European debt crisis that followed the 2008 crash paved the way for quantitative easing — huge purchases of bonds that negated the need for the auctions and left the deposit rate as the main policy lever.

As officials reduce the ECB’s balance sheet and strive to wean lenders off abundant central-bank liquidity, they’ve decided to formalize this system.

“Short-term money-market interest rates are expected to evolve in the vicinity of the deposit facility rate with tolerance for some volatility as long as it doesn’t blur the signal about the intended monetary-policy stance,” the ECB said Wednesday.

Bond Holdings

The ECB still holds about €4.7 trillion ($5.1 trillion) of securities that it bought to counter Europe’s debt woes and the economic effects of the pandemic.

To reduce its footprint in the market as these crises fade, it’s already allowing these assets to roll off its balance sheet as they mature and has expedited the return of separate cheap, long-term loans handed out directly to banks.

Unwinding these holdings, however, would risk eventually distorting the mechanism the ECB uses to battle inflation — which is why the framework review was launched.

In the future, policymakers want to use a separate, structural asset portfolio to meet some of the financial system’s liquidity needs — as such, differing in purpose from the existing Asset Purchase Program and Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program. The new portfolio, which will inject cash without tying up collateral that’s proved scarce in recent years, will contain bonds with shorter maturities and may seek to help the ECB achieve its climate goals.

The ECB didn’t say when the new system will begin.

Morgan Stanley said that its forecasts suggest that “excess liquidity will reach a level of around €2.0 trillion only at the start of 2026, and this could be the level from which short-term rates start to increase,” according to a note from economists led by Jens Eisenschmidt, who previously worked at the ECB.

Lending Operations

Main refinancing operations are expected to play a central role in supplying banks’ marginal liquidity needs, with requests to tap the facility to be met in full. With that in mind, the ECB will reduce the difference between its main refinancing rate and the deposit rate by 15 basis points from Sept. 18.

“This narrower spread will incentivize bidding in the weekly operations, so that short-term money-market rates are likely to evolve in the vicinity of the deposit facility rate,” the ECB said. “At the same time, it will leave room for money-market activity and provide incentives for banks to seek market-based funding solutions.”

As well as MROs, the ECB said liquidity will be provided through three-month longer-term refinancing operations as well as – at a later stage – structural longer-term credit operations.

Strategists broadly expect the easy access to liquidity through lending facilities to suppress volatility, and help ensure money market rates stay anchored to policy rates.

The marginal lending facility will stay 25 basis points above the main refinancing rate.

Minimum Reserves

Officials decided not to increase minimum reserve requirements for commercial lenders — in line with a report by Bloomberg earlier this week.

Banks must currently hold 1% of certain liabilities — mostly customer deposits — at the ECB. Raising that threshold would have reduced interest costs for the euro zone’s 20 national central banks, which are paying the 4% deposit rate on excess reserves — triggering steep losses at many.

Hawks like Austria’s Robert Holzmann had floated the idea of boosting the ratio to between 5% and 10% — a proposal that bank lobbyists greeted with alarm and warnings that lending would suffer.

Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos had said further action “doesn’t seem obvious to me.” Belgian’s Pierre Wunsch had also observed that he doesn’t see “any strong arguments” in favor of lifting minimum reserves.

Next Steps

The ECB said the Governing Council plans to review the “key parameters” of the new framework in 2026, while standing ready to make adjustments earlier if required.

It also intends to conduct an “in-depth analysis of the design of the new longer-term refinancing operations and the new structural portfolio,” though it didn’t provide details as to when that may happen.

“As financial markets, institutions and counterparties adapt to changes in the liquidity environment alongside the reduction of the Eurosystem balance sheet, the Governing Council will carefully monitor the evolution and distribution of excess liquidity, the formation of money-market rates, the evolution of banks’ demand for reserves, and the functioning of money markets and broader financial markets within the parameters announced today,” the ECB said.

