(Bloomberg) -- Climate activists are urging the European Central Bank to stop lending against brown bonds, arguing that marginal changes taking into account climate risks won’t sufficiently lower the institution’s carbon footprint.

A paper published by Greenpeace and the New Economics Foundation on Wednesday criticizes that the ECB favors carbon-intense companies through its list of bonds eligible as collateral, and by not considering threats from global warming in setting discounts on how much banks can borrow against individual securities.

Only if dirty bonds issued by fossil-fuel or other emissions-intensive companies are excluded and global climate risks are considered in setting so-called haircuts, a significant reduction in carbon intensity can be achieved, according to researchers including Yannis Dafermos, Daniela Gabor, Maria Nikolaidi, Adam Pawloff and Frank van Lerven.

“As we continue to grapple with the greatest health, social and economic shock of our lifetime, there is no better time to change the rules,” they wrote. “A well-designed financial system is not a silver bullet to fix all our economy’s flaws, but it is one of the most important things to get right if we are to genuinely build back better.”

Policy makers have long defended the need for market neutrality with regard to collateral and asset purchases, but they are now acknowledging climate risks, and appear willing to evolve their stance. The issue is a focus of Christine Lagarde’s presidency of the ECB, and is a pillar of the institution’s current strategic review.

The Bank of England is one step ahead. Officials there have already seen their mandate updated to include supporting the transition to a net zero emissions economy in its policy.

While results of the ECB’s review won’t be published for at least another six months, recent comments suggest the Governing Council and climate activists aren’t too far apart in what they want to achieve.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau spoke out in favor of decarbonizing the ECB’s balance sheet at a recent conference, advocating a “pragmatic, gradual and targeted” approach for all corporate assets, whether they were purchased or taken as collateral. The ECB could “tilt” buying to limit issuers with a poor climate performance and adjust valuations of bonds posted against central-bank loans to transition risks, he said.

Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, another strong supporter of a more active climate policy, flagged last week that market neutrality might not survive the ECB’s review in its current form.

Carbon-intensive companies issue 59% of the corporate bonds the ECB accepts as collateral, according to Greenpeace and the NEF, while their overall contribution to economic output and employment is half or less.

The authors argue that climate-aligned haircuts alone will only have a minimal impact on carbon intensity. Excluding dirty bonds from fossil-fuel companies on top of that also wouldn’t deliver satisfactory results. But a scenario that suspends brown bonds from fossil-fuel and emissions-heavy businesses while also using appropriate haircuts would cut carbon intensity to less than a third.

The researchers stressed that their most climate-friendly option limits the eligibility of debt issued by carbon-intensive companies to green bonds instead of eliminating them entirely -- to encourage them to accelerate the transition to low-emissions activities.

