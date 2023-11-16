(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s top bank regulator urged global rules for a type of hybrid debt issued by lenders, after the market for the securities was rattled this year when such bonds were wiped out in the rescue of Credit Suisse.

Global rules would help additional tier 1 bonds fulfill their regulatory purpose because then “everybody understands how these instruments work in times of stress,” Andrea Enria, the head of the European Central Bank’s supervisory arm, said at a conference. He suggested the international standard-setting body known as Basel Committee should standardize the debt.

AT1 securities played a pivotal role in the government-engineered takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS Group AG in March, when a last-minute tweak to Swiss law allowed roughly $17 billion worth of the bonds issued by Credit Suisse to be canceled. The move sweetened the deal for UBS, but many AT1 investors decried the decision because it left them empty-handed even though Credit Suisse shareholders weren’t completely wiped out.

Typically, equity holders take losses in the collapse of a lender before holders of other forms of funding. While the decision to bail in AT1 securities in the case of Credit Suisse was the right one, several of their unique features such as their permanent writedown “created the impression that AT1 is junior to equity,” Enria said on Thursday.

The wipe-out of the Credit Suisse securities triggered the biggest daily loss in the market’s history, and sent yields soaring above 15% for the first time, according to a Bloomberg index. It has since recovered, with UBS carrying out its first issuance of AT1 bonds since the March events. The securities, which were heavily over-subscribed, had features that set them apart from the Credit Suisse ones.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.