(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s top financial supervisor warned that it has more tools up its sleeve than just fines to ensure the region’s banks aren’t mismanaging the fallout on their business from climate change.

“My hope is that this will send a strong signal and banks will step up their efforts and deliver,” Frank Elderson, European Central Bank Executive Board member, told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the COP28 climate meetings in Dubai. “If they are not effective, we can move up the escalation ladder. But I would be surprised if they don’t work.”

Bloomberg reported last month that the ECB has given about 20 banks individual deadlines to fix deficiencies or face daily penalties. The ECB has repeatedly said that lenders aren’t doing enough to prepare for the fallout of extreme weather shocks on asset values, or losses on loans if borrowers with big carbon footprints go out of business.

Elderson, who is also the deputy chair of the ECB’s bank oversight arm, didn’t specify what measures an escalation could entail. Among a range of supervisory powers, the ECB can increase banks’ individual capital requirements if it thinks executives aren’t fully taking account of the risks to their businesses.

The individual banks showed different types of deficiencies, Elderson told Bloomberg. Some banks have not looked at the risks they face across the markets they are present in or the products they offer. Other issues are related to governance or the quality of data that is relayed to a bank’s board, he added.

Transition Plans

Elderson also said that banks seeking to finance the transition to a green economy should be reassured that lending to carbon-intensive industries who are making the shift won’t stand against them.

“If certain banks attract more non-green clients because they help to put them on a Paris-compatible path, that’s fine,” Elderson said, referring to international climate goals agreed in the French capital in 2015. “That’s why it’s so important for banks to have proper transition plans in place, and to ask their clients to have them too.”

Banks should try to explain how their efforts to finance companies in transition affect their balance sheets “rather than avoiding such clients or making themselves appear greener than they actually are,” Elderson said.

