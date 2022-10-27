(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials weren’t unanimous about the size of Thursday’s interest-rate hike and sought to avoid giving a specific signal on their next move in December, according to people familiar with the matter.

The decision to hike by 75 basis points was reached with broad consensus, although three policy makers wanted a smaller half-point step, said the people, who declined to be identified because discussions are private.

The Governing Council also debated whether to acknowledge “substantial progress” in normalizing monetary policy, with some officials seeking to take stock of the advance toward a so-called neutral level but others worrying that it inadvertently suggested slower tightening, the people said.

That wording made it into the ECB’s decision statement, along with the removal of a reference of hikes to continue over “several meetings.” Observers took the comments to signal a possible smaller increase at the next gathering on Dec. 15, when the ECB publishes new economic forecasts.

President Christine Lagarde didn’t mention the degree of support for the increase at a press conference in Frankfurt, and when asked about next steps, insisted that “we have more ground to cover.” She said officials could still hike for “several meetings” and lift rates to a restrictive level if needed.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment on the Governing Council’s deliberations.

Officials also intend to agree on a broad strategy for reducing their balance sheet at that gathering. The ECB isn’t currently planning then to announce a start date for so-called quantitative tightening, people familiar with the matter said earlier.

Communicating the framework of how to shrink the portfolio would allow policy makers to prepare financial markets and gauge investors’ reaction before taking action.

Even so, avoiding an immediate decision on so-called quantitative tightening just as officials plan their final interest-rate hike of the year would also be consistent with their preference to relegate to the background the unwinding of the portfolio.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that hawkish officials aim to start reducing the €5.1 trillion ($4.9 trillion) asset hoard by early 2023 while retaining rates as their primary monetary-policy tool.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.