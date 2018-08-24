(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

Candidates to become Europe’s next top banking watchdog could find that for all their competence, experience and political support, the trump card might be gender

Chinese checkers. Trade talks between the U.S. and China wrapped up Thursday with no major progress; for the global economy, there’s no traditional August lull as battles over protectionism heat up

Deja vu. Wind back the clock 20 years, and the U.S. economy looked a lot like it does today -- so does the title of a paper Fed chief Jerome Powell will deliver at Jackson Hole

No Trump card. Two regional Fed chiefs said they favor further interest-rate increases and added that criticism by President Trump wouldn’t influence U.S. central bank policy

Falling short. Japanese inflation failed to deliver an expected uptick in July, underscoring the persistent weakness in consumer prices that has forced the Bank of Japan to take an increasingly longer-term view of its mission to achieve 2 percent inflation

Need gains. New Zealand’s central bank hasn’t ruled out cutting interest rates if needed to achieve its inflation target, Governor Adrian Orr said

Taking stock. Global economy bigwigs mull the world’s problems in Jackson Hole this week

