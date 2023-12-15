(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s next move will be an interest-rate cut, but it will be patient and guided by data rather than markets or specific dates, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

“Barring shocks or surprises, rate hikes are over — but that doesn’t mean a quick rate cut,” Villeroy said Friday in an Ecorama radio interview. “We are not guided by a calendar, we are guided by data.”

The French official’s stance — which also urged “confidence and patience” — chimes with that of ECB President Christine Lagarde. After officials left borrowing costs unchanged on Thursday, she warned against complacency following the recent slump in inflation toward 2%, signaling that investor bets on imminent rate reductions are premature.

Madis Muller of Estonia is of a similar mind, calling market views “a bit optimistic” when he spoke earlier Friday.

“Disinflation is a little quicker than expected, notably because the transmission of monetary policy is a little faster than expected,” Villeroy said. “In other words, monetary policy is effective.”

The Bank of France chief said the last mile to bring down inflation wouldn’t necessarily be harder than the path already completed, highlighting that euro-area “disinflation is general, including concerning underlying inflation.”

He said that the ECB’s decision to remove a reference to inflation being ‘too high for too long’ is “important.”

“In mountains there are peaks and descents and there are plateaus,” Villeroy said. “Today we are on a plateau and we need to give ourselves time to enjoy the view — to appreciate the effects of monetary policy.”

