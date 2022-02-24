(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will “carefully evaluate” the consequences Russia’s invasion into Ukraine will have on its policies, according to Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

Inflation in the euro area -- already above 5% -- may accelerate further in the near term, and won’t slow “nearly as fast as we previously anticipated,” she said. Policy makers will “thoroughly evaluate” the situation at their March meeting to see if an exit from stimulus would be warranted.

Before the outbreak of the war, the ECB had been widely expected to use that gathering to announce that asset purchases would end sooner than anticipated amid a strengthening inflation outlook. Officials who’ve spoken since the invasion signaled that a normalization of policy may now be delayed.

Conditions predating the latest escalation suggest that price pressures are becoming increasingly wide-spread, Schnabel said, adding that around two-thirds of the goods and services in the consumer-price basket show gains above 2%.

“The broad-based nature of recent upward surprises, extending well beyond the energy component, implies that significant uncertainty remains as to when the inflation peak will eventually be reached,” she said. The outlook “calls for a gradual normalization of our policy stance, reflecting the significant progress made toward meeting our inflation target in the future.”

An improving labor market is adding to signs that inflation is becoming entrenched, she added, while the fast spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus may herald a turning point in the pandemic.

“It is now becoming increasingly likely that, in the medium term, inflation will approach our 2% target from above, rather than from below,” Schnabel said. “Policy optionality is therefore needed more than ever to protect price stability.”

The remark suggests that she doesn’t see inflation falling below 2% over the policy-relevant horizon. In December, the ECB predicted consumer-price growth of 3.2% for this year and rates of 1.8% for 2023 and 2024.

A gauge of where German inflation is expected to average over the next decade climbed above 2% this week for the first time since 2011. Traders are still pricing in one quarter-point rate increase this year.

“While both the calibration and the time of adjustment of our policy instruments are data-dependent, the sequence with which we intend to adjust our policy stance is not,” Schnabel said. The ECB is set to end net bond-buying before it will raise interest rates.

As the euro area remains a bank-based economy, interest rates “are best suited” for influencing the economy during the normalization process, Schnabel said.

With long-term rates less relevant for policy transmission, “balance-sheet adjustments may thus not be well-suited as the main instrument for controlling the overall stance,” she said. “This is also why our sequence foresees that policy lift-off will predate with some distance a reduction of our balance sheet.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.