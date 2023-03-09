ECB Will Do What’s Needed to Bring Down Inflation, Villeroy Says

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said French inflation should peak between now and June and the European Central Bank will do what’s needed to bring it back to its 2% goal.

“The peak is close, but inflation remains too high today in France and in Europe,” Villeroy said on France Info television Thursday. “We will bring inflation toward 2% by the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025 — that’s a commitment, not just a forecast.”

Strong food inflation could last a few more months before beginning to slow by the end of the year, Villeroy says

Speaking separately on CNEWS, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said inflation in France will start to decline “from mid-2023.”

--With assistance from Julien Ponthus.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.