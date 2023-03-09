(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will test lenders next year on their ability to recover from a successful cyber attack as tensions with Russia over the war in Ukraine push the issue further up the list of priorities for regulators.

The ECB will “devote quite a significant amount of time and resources” to the thematic stress test on cyber resilience, Andrea Enria, the central bank’s top oversight official, said in an interview with Lithuanian newspaper Verslo žinios.

The watchdog expects to have results from the test around the middle of next year, Enria said in a transcript of the interview published on the ECB’s website on Thursday in Frankfurt.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.