(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will likely accelerate the pace at which it offloads government debt accumulated during past crises from July next year as part of its fight against soaring inflation, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

The institution on Thursday detailed initial plans for quantitative tightening that will see its Asset Purchase Program portfolio decline by €15 billion ($16 billion) per month on average from March until the end of the second quarter. The pace beyond that hasn’t been determined, it said.

“We will re-examine it in June and we will probably increase the reduction starting in July,” Villeroy said in an interview with BFM Business television, adding that €15 billion was already “significant.” The bond portfolio totals some €5 trillion.

The ECB raised interest rates by a half-point on Thursday after successive hikes of 75 basis points and said they will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace in order to restore inflation to its 2% target.

Inflation Peak

The Bank of France governor said hikes remain the ECB’s primary tool in the fight against inflation, which he expects to peak in France and the euro area during the first half of next year.

“The European economy is more resilient than we feared even a few weeks ago,” he said. “There will be a strong slowdown in 2023. We will escape what certain people call a hard landing. We will have a rather significant rebound in 2024 and 2025.”

Villeroy added that the ECB would raise rates as high and for as long as necessary, although it was too early to determine the terminal rate, which he said would be data-driven. He added that he had supported the 50 basis-point hike on Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.