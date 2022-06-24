(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will take the required steps to tame undesirably high inflation, President Christine Lagarde told European leaders on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Attending a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, she explained how the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is weighing on the euro area’s growth because of high energy costs, uncertainty and supply bottlenecks.

Energy and food prices are driving inflation, which will stay elevated for some time, Lagarde said, while reiterating that price growth will return to the ECB’s 2% goal in the medium term, in line with its mandate.

She also pledged to preserve the orderly transmission of monetary policy throughout the euro area, which has seen bond yields of countries including Italy increase.

That prompted the ECB to hold an emergency meeting last week and promise to develop a so-called anti-fragmentation tool.

