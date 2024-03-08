ECB Will Very Likely Cut Rates in April or June, Villeroy Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is very likely to cut interest rates at its April or June meetings as there is now broad consensus on making a move soon, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

“It seems very probable that there will be a first rate cut in the spring,” he said on BFM Business television on Friday. “Spring goes from April until June 21.”

The ECB has monetary policy decisions scheduled for April 11, June 6 and July 18. After that it doesn’t meet again until Sept. 12.

Villeroy spoke after the ECB opted to keep policy rates on hold at a meeting on Thursday, even as it cut its inflation forecasts for this year. President Christine Lagarde said at a press conference following the decision that policymakers are not yet “sufficiently confident” in the trajectory of prices to start cutting interest rates.

Still, she also indicated it may be possible to start loosening policy in June, when the ECB will have a “lot more” of the data it depends on before making decisions.

“We now have more and more confidence of getting inflation back to 2% between now and next year,” Villeroy said.

Last month, Villeroy had struck a dovish tone, saying the ECB should avoid waiting too long before cutting rates so as to be able to move gradually and avoid having to over-adjust at a later date.

“We need to avoid two pitfalls,” Villeroy said on Friday. “There is a broad consensus to cut rates soon, which in other words means a large consensus for gradualism.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.