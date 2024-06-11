Jun 11, 2024
ECB Won’t Pre-Commit to Any Path for Interest Rates, Rehn Says
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank isn’t pre-committing to any path for interest rates, Governing Council member Olli Rehn said.
- “It is important to see the forest for the trees,” Rehn said Tuesday in a statement. “Considerable progress has been made in bringing inflation down to target, especially since September 2023”
- “We set our rates at each Governing Council meeting based on three factors: the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary transmission”
- “We are not pre-committing to any rate path”
- “Assuming there are no new geopolitical or energy price shocks or unanticipated wage growth,” euro-area inflation “is expected to return to target during the year ahead, despite inflation’s downward path slowing somewhat in recent months,” the Bank of Finland says
- “Financing conditions have been held tight in order to curb demand and to keep inflation expectations anchored,” it says
