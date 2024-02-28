We may have to consider a no landing scenario: portfolio manager

Economic uncertainty is weighing on the sentiment of Canadian investors, with most saying they are concerned about their investments, a new survey found.

Results from the Scotia Global Asset Management Investor Sentiment survey, released Wednesday, found that around 58 per cent of investors indicated they are concerned, worried or anxious regarding their investments. Additionally, 60 per cent of respondents said the current economic environment has impacted their plans for retirement.

“It is very understandable to be concerned about daily expenses, particularly as we have experienced higher inflation,” Neal Kerr, the head of Scotia Global Asset Management, said in a press release Wednesday.

“Trying to find a balance is key – managing short-term needs while at the same time not sacrificing the growth potential needed to meet long-term goals like retirement.”

The survey results come after Scotiabank’s recent Worry Poll earlier this month, which found that fewer Canadians spent time stressing over their finances, however, those that did spend more time on average and were predominantly concerned with day-to-day expenses.

Methodology

Results for the Scotia Global Asset Management Investor Sentiment survey were derived from an online survey with responses from 1,028 Canadians over the age of 25 years with household investable assets of $25,000 or more. The survey was conducted by Environics Research.