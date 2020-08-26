(Bloomberg) -- Economic activity fell faster and deeper in emerging markets than in advanced economies as the Covid-19 shock hit, and the recovery is proving slower and shallower. Activity in emerging markets excluding China remained 33% below the pre-virus level at the end of August, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges that integrate high-frequency data such as credit-card use, travel and location information. China, Russia, Turkey and Brazil have made the most progress, while the rate of recovery in major Latin American countries -- particularly in Argentina and Colombia -- has been much slower and has recently declined further.

