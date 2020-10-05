53m ago
Economic Sacrifices, U.S. Oil Jobs, Credit Card Costs: Eco Day
- The coronavirus pandemic has shown that policymakers will sacrifice business activity if it’s necessary for public safety. Climate activists have warned for years that society’s quest for growth threatens our planet, and some economists encourage using different metrics to judge an economy’s success. So we asked an array of economic policy experts whether anything has really changed
- U.S. retailers’ credit cards with the highest cost of borrowing kept the same rate in 2020 as last year even as the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near-zero, a report found
- Almost three-quarters of the pandemic-driven jobs losses in the U.S. petroleum and chemical sectors may not come back before the end of next year, according to Deloitte LLP
- The European Central Bank is struggling to make its intentions clear to investors at a critical juncture in its response to the coronavirus recession
- Emerging-market stocks posted their biggest weekly gain since August last week as solid Chinese economic data and rising U.S. equities supported risk appetite. Developing-nation currencies and bonds also advanced
- At Argentine brokerages and banks, the calls come in every day with the same question: How many dollars does the central bank actually have?
- What to be on the lookout for in the global economy this week: Workers of World Unite in Crisis Gloom for Their Jobs
