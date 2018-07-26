(Bloomberg) -- Americans’ confidence rose to the highest level since February 2001 on brighter assessments of the economy, the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index showed Thursday.

Confidence is rising as Americans continue to enjoy the benefits of tax cuts and a strong labor market, with data last week showing jobless claims fell to the lowest since 1969, while showing little concern about new tariffs and intensifying rhetoric surrounding trade issues. A more upbeat view of the economy outweighed weaker sentiment about the buying climate and household finances.

Confidence among men increased while it fell among women, leaving the widest gap in more than 11 years

Comfort among Americans earning more than $50,000 a year reached highest level since January 2001

Sentiment among part-time workers climbed to a 17-year high

