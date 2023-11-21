Inflation in Canada decelerated in October and an economist says the slowdown was expected given declining oil prices and elevated interest rates.



"We expected a big cooling in headline inflation partly because of the drop in gas prices, and partly because of what we saw a year ago where prices were running at a stronger pace,” Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, told BNN Bloomberg in a Tuesday interview.



Statistics Canada data released Tuesday showed the consumer price index increased 3.1 per cent in October from a year ago, softer then the 3.8 per cent increase in September.



Kavcic pointed to the gradual deceleration in core inflation data, which strips out volatile costs of food and energy.



“We’re seeing those measures run anywhere from the low two per cent range to the mid three per cent range," he said.

That should be an encouraging sign for the Bank of Canada, suggesting central bank rate hikes are taking effect, he added.



“We’ve seen enough evidence in the economic data to suggest that policy is very much tight enough at these levels,” he suggested.



The Bank of Canada's benchmark overnight lending rate has been held steady at five per cent for the central bank’s past two meetings.



Kavcic believes the Bank of Canada is likely done hiking rates, but he anticipates rates will remain on hold for several months.



It’s premature for (The Bank of Canada) to turn dovish and to start thinking about rate cuts in the next six to eight months. That would probably be a story the second half of 2024 at this point,” he said.